Newsday's photo delights Minshall
PETER MINSHALL was ecstatic when he was recently presented with a framed photo of his Callaloo Company's opening act at North Coast Jazz, held on May 25.
Minshall’s Callaloo Company characters, which included pigeon-headed figures, pierrot grenades and the “children of Tan Tan and Saga Boy,” created much excitement when they opened the festival at the Sir Solomon Hochoy Park in Blanchisseuse.
In a show of appreciation and thanks, Margaret Gittens, one of the brains behind the festival, presented Minshall with a framed photo of the Callaloo Company presentation, which was photographed by Gary Cardinez and published in the Newsday on May 31.
