MSJ leader warns of 'goodies for votes'

MSJ political leader David Abdulah.

THE Government intends to distribute “goodies” to citizens in exchange for votes in the upcoming local government election. This according to Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah. He says he believes the date for the election would be announced after the budget.

Abdulah was speaking at a press conference at the MSJ’s office at Lord Street, San Fernando on Sunday.

“There will be a budget before local government election, which is the normal approach by UNC and PNM, and they would use this budget to try to give people some goodies.”

He said the government uses this approach to win back support and gain votes. “So we warn the population not to be taken up by it, or to be fooled by it, or mamaguyed by it, or bribed. It is a budget to win votes.”

Also speaking about the Firearm Amendment Bill, Abdulah said the passing of such legislation will not fix the crime situation.

The government, he said, must look into the root causes of crime and develop long-lasting solutions as opposed to looking at the symptoms of crime.

“The easy way out for the government is to pass legislation. All you have to do is draft it and bring it before Parliament and, particularly if it does not require a special majority, you could pass it through. That is easy. The harder thing, which is the more important thing, would be to ensure long-lasting solutions.”

Abdulah said solutions to tackle the crime in our country should include reform of the criminal justice system, reform of the prison system or the education system to deal with economic and social inequalities in society.

He said levels of reformations are harder for government and they have chosen the easy way out, which is by passing legislation.

“They have chosen the easy way out which doesn’t result in solutions, and this is their strategy to say they are dealing with crime. No, you’re not dealing with crime. First of all, you are dealing with the symptoms of crime.”

He described government’s approach to solving crime as draconian.