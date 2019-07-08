Monteco defeat Maloney in Tyro Windball

MONTECO defeated Maloney by 15 runs, in the first game of a double-header, in the Monteco Creations-sponsored Tyro Sports Club 45-and-over Windball Cricket League at Bourg Mulatresse, Santa Cruz.

In the July 1 fixture, Monteco posted a score of 89 runs for the loss of six wickets with Hospedales Singh hitting 39. Roy Reyes took three wickets for 10 runs for Maloney.

In reply, Maloney were restricted to 74/5 with Singh taking two wickets for four runs. Trevor Robinson struck 44 for Maloney.

In the second game on the evening, Monteco Creations brushed aside Club House by seven wickets.

Club house made 66/3 with Marvin Wellington unbeaten on 25 and Adrian Ramcharitar not out on 18.

Monteco Creations reached 72/3 in response with Singh unbeaten on 24. Darin Chuniesingh got 2/10 for Club House.

Other Results –

June 11 –

XMEN 83/3 – Alex Fredericks 25 not out, Robert Brathwaite 19, Clint Williams 17 vs CULTURE 85/2 – Paramand Nandoo 40 not out, Rawle Burke 21. Culture won by eight wickets.

June 12 –

ALLIANCE 59/7 – Keston John 20; Ganase Ramarack 3/3, Christopher Juba 2/9, Andre Weston 2/9 vs UNITED PROGRESSORS 62/3 – Christopher Juba 15, Imtiaz Ali 12 not out, Sheldon Holford 12 not out. United Progressors won by three wickets.

June 13 –

CULTURE 86/4 – Rawle Burke 27 not out; Perry Jaggan 2/19 vs JAGGAN UNITED 61/6 – Lincoln Quash 21, Ashton Valere 2/5, Ravi Mahabir 2/13. Culture won by 25 runs.

June 17 –

CULTURE 80/4 – Fardeen Ali 22, Nigel Ali 15, Ravi Saith 10 not out; Andy Ruiz 2/5 vs MONTECO CREATIONS 82/2 – Andy Ruiz 37 not out, Colin Britto 16 not out. Monteco Creations won by eight wickets.

June 18 –

JAGGAN 49/7 – Michael Bayne 14, Perry Jaggan 10; Dane George 2/7, Oral John 2/9 vs MALONEY 50/3 – Trevor Robinson 14 not out. Maloney won by seven wickets.

June 19 –

UNITED PROGRESSORS 105/5 – Sheldon Thomas 46, Imtiaz Ali 18; Leon Barron 3/12 vs CULTURE 91/6 – Rawle Burke 37; Andre Weston 3/13, Richard Morang 2/9. United Progressors won by 14 runs.

CLUB HOUSE 117/6 – Keith Ramasray 16, Stephen Reyes 15 vs ALLIANCE 82/6 – Rodney Stowe 18; Stewart Blaize 2/9. Club House won by 35 runs.

June 26 –

MALONEY 96/4 – Lester Stewart 36, Trevor Robinson 17 vs XMEN 99/4 – Dexter Ramdanny 29, Shawn Neepaul 16 not out. Xmen won by six wickets.

XMEN 70/9 – Clint Williams 21; Gary Cupidore 2/8, Garfield Roberts 2/14 vs MONTECO CREATIONS 71/2 – Hospedales Singh 25, Andy Ruiz 23. Monteco Creations won by eight wickets.

CLUB HOUSE 78/7 – Reeza Ramdeen 24, Vince Marshall 21 vs CULTURE 56/6 – Collin Roberts 17; Sheldon Birbal 2/2, Stewart Blaize 2/12. Club House won by 22 runs.

June 30 –

MALONEY 97/3 – Anthony Reece 50 not out vs UNITED PROGRESSORS 80/4 – Imtiaz Ali 24, Christopher Juba 20 not out. Maloney won by 17 runs.

JAGGAN UNITED 64/8 – Nigel Quash 20; Stephen Reyes 3/5 vs CLUB HOUSE 66/5 – Reeza Ramdeen 21, Marvin Wellington 13, Keith Ramasray 12 not out. Club House won by five wickets.