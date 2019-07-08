Mayaro mom finds teen son’s dead body

Police are investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy after he was killed at his Mayaro home last night.

Police said Christian Smith was in the living room of his New Lands Village, Guayaguayare, home at around 11.45 pm when he was shot several times.

Smith's mother Martha heard the gunfire and on checking saw her son with gunshot wounds to the face bleeding on the floor.

She called the police who went to the scene with a doctor. Smith was declared dead.

Nine spent shells were found at the scene.