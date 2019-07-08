Man dead in crash on M2 Ring Road

ONE man died and two others were injured in an accident on Sunday evening on the M2 Ring Road near Diamond Village in San Fernando.

Police said father of one Premchand Jagroop, 46, who lived at Ste Madeleine, died on the spot.

A police report said shortly after 6 pm on Sunday, Jagroop was a passenger in a Nissan B-15 heading north. It collided head-on with a black Nissan Primera travelling in the opposite direction, killing Jagroop.

The drivers, one from Ste Madeleine and the other from San Fernando, were injured and were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Southern Division police visited, and Cpl Ramoo of the San Fernando police station is investigating.