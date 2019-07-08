N Touch
Tuesday 9 July 2019
Letters to the Editor

Hits from behind prison walls

THE EDITOR: For some time now, I have been reading about people who were killed by phone calls or instructions coming from within our prisons.

The latest victims, according to media reports, appear to be Elliott Veerasammy and his daughter Sarah.

Do we not have the technology to monitor phone calls of any kind coming from our prisons? Do we not have the capability to monitor real-time conversations so if a hit is called, the perpetrators can be arrested? It is time to make use of the available tools to minimie murders that are hatched from behind prison walls.

Linus F Didier, Mt Hope

