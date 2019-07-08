Hinds: No pool parties here Laventille residents could swim from July 22

READY FOR USE: A policeman stands guard yesterday during the stakeholders' meeting hosted by Udecott at the Laventille community swimming pool at Sogren Trace. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

CAROL MATROO

THE Laventille community swimming pool at Sogren Trace will officially be opened for use on July 22 and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds says he hopes it is put to good use.

He said the pool is expected to facilitate everyone, but it is mainly for the children. Hinds was addressing several residents at a stakeholder community meeting hosted by the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) on Sunday.

He said many people have said that the pool will fall by the wayside and be useless.

"They said there will be blood in the pool. They said it will turn green, but we are not going to let this fail so let them hush their mouth. And I will say this, this pool is not to be used for pool parties. This pool is for training, development and health. A little bathing suit is enough for your child to come and learn to swim, get an Olympic gold medal, and that is that."

Hinds said the pool was to benefit the children and asked that schools register when it was opened.

Port of Spain deputy mayor Hillan Morean said there was no fee for the children, though contributions would be welcome. This, he said, would be used to help maintain the pool.

Residents were asked to make suggestions to the managing committee as to how they could get the most usage from the pool without restricting anyone. Anyone seeking to do aqua therapy was asked to work out a schedule to suit them so the committee could organise accordingly.

Morean pointed out that being a resident in Laventille did not automatically ensure that one would be guaranteed employment.

"A young man came to me and said he was a lifeguard and wanted employment. If you want that job, you have to apply and train under the Coast Guard who will then certify that you are a qualified lifeguard."

The pool will be opened from 9 am to 5 pm during the week, 10 am to 4 pm on weekends, and closed on public holidays.