Grande man beaten with PVC pipe

A 54-year-old Sangre Grande man is being treated for his injuries from being beaten with a PVC pipe by a passer-by near his home on Saturday.

Police said John Sampson was walking along Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande at around midday when a 20-year-old man approached and began hiiting him with the pipe before running away.

Passers-by took Sampson to the Sangre Grande District Hospital, where he was treated and transferred to the Mt Hope Medical Complex for further treatment.

A short while later members of the Sangre Grande CID found and arrested the suspect.

Newsday understands Sampson is suffering from serious trauma, internal injuries and a fractured facial bone.