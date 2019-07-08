Gourmet popcorn delights Trinis

Adele Beckles, managing director of Gourmet Pop and Maya Guerra, sales representative, at the Trade and Investment Convention 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

MIA HENDERSON

TOMATO and basil, guava cheesecake and punch de creme are some of the 11 unique popcorn flavours made by Gourmet Pop creator Adele Beckles who spoke to Newsday on Thursday at the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) at Centre of Excellence.

“I started with three flavours: salted caramel, samosa and three cheese to give (customers) something salt, something sweet and something in between. After that, I found local flavours I loved and tried to introduce them into the medium of popcorn. Our punch de creme is our great seller at Christmas time. People love it! For my customers who don’t like sweet at all, we have baked potato with sour cream and herb and three cheese (which) is not sweet but punching in flavour,” Beckles explained as co-worker Maya Guerra gave samples to interested customers.

Since starting her business in 2016, she has partnered with many local establishments to create new flavours.

“For May, I did grapefruit and rose popcorn for Diane’s Teashop for Mother’s Day. We just introduced a coffee café caramel popcorn done with Caribbean roasters who have amazing local coffee.”

She said she hoped to outsource beer pop – popcorn infused with Stag beer – to local bars and restaurants.

Her air-popped popcorn uses an egg free, non-GMO recipe and can be found in Diane’s Teashop, Valpark shopping centre, Starlite Pharmacy and C3 Centre.