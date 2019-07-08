Fisherfolk want meeting on compensation

Carenage fishermen Wilbor Nicholas makes fishtraps with chicken wire and stakes to take out to sea. Photo by Sureash Cholai

FISHERMEN in Carenage are seeking more than half a million in compensation following a fire for almost four years.

Carenage Fisherfolk Association president Robert Millington said this on Monday at the Carenage Fishing Centre.

He said since 2006 the association has been undergoing "strenuous times" under both the PNM and UNC administrations.

He reported the fishermen, in 2006, were placed in temporary containers by the Government to house their equipment, but one week after the 2015 general election, the containers were destroyed by fire.

"From then to now we have received no form of compensation from the Government pertaining to our losses. We followed the necessary protocol and up to this point in time they are failing to represent us."

He said 30 fishermen were affected by the fire, with an estimated total loss of $600,000. He added the circumstances of the fire were not determined but the fishermen believe it was due to shoddy work on the electrical system.

Millington said the affected fishermen included three senior members who are not yet able to return their boats to the sea.

"We had those who lost engines in that fire and where family maintenance is concerned (it) is nil."

He said the group wrote Diego Martin West MP and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley five times on the issue, thrice in his capacity as MP and twice as Prime Minister, "to no avail." He said they also wrote to Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat and ministry Parliamentary Secretary Avinash Singh but received no response.

Millington said they hope an official will meet them to discuss the issue.

"We know that our loving Prime Minister is always ready to have conservations. We need to have a conversation and some kind of amicable settlement needs to take place."