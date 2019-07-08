FC Cardinals triumph at Concept Coaching contest

MOENESA Mejias scored two goals on either side of half time, while Leeanna Figaro got the other as FC Cardinals avenged Eastern County United with a 5-2 victory in the final of the inaugural Concept Coaching Under-20 Women's Competition, at the D'Abadie Recreation Ground, on Friday.

Aaliyah Trim and Sherice Nicki, two players who were vying for the golden boot award, scored a goal each for Eastern County.

It was Mejias, however, who overtook Trim for the award on the final day, finishing the competition with 14 goals, two more than Trim.

Earlier in the day, Legion FC defeated Malick FC 3-2, courtesy of a hat-trick from Chelsea Steele, to finish third in the competition. Shadelle John and Aniya Jackson scored to bring Malick back from a two-goal deficit, before Steele sealed the win for Legion FC in the 59th minute.

An awards ceremony took place afterwards, where medals, trophies and hampers were distributed to the four teams, as well as individual prizes. FC Cardinals' goalkeeper Makayla Singh took home the golden gloves award, while Chet Hewitt, also of FC Cardinals earned the award for best performing coach.

AWARDS

Most Improved Player - Aniya Jackson (Malick Girls FC)

Most Promising Player - Chelsea Steele (Legion FC)

Golden Gloves - Makayla Singh (FC Cardinals)

Golden Boot - Moenesa Mejias, 14 goals (FC Cardinals)

Best Performing Coach - Chet Hewitt (FC Cardinals)

Most Outstanding Manager - Allison Boney Mc Donald (Eastern Counties United)

Most Disciplined Team - Eastern Counties United

Most Valuable Player - Moenesa Mejias (FC Cardinals)