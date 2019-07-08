Dolphin found dead on Tobago beach

Photo courtesy TEMA

A dead dolphin washed up at Grafton Beach on Monday morning.

Newsday was told the dolphin was discovered around 9 am.

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) took the animal to a lab to determine the cause of death.

The police and the Division of Agriculture and Food Production, Fisheries Department were also contacted.

Melissa Jack, public relations officer of TEMA, said, “We have to make sure nothing toxic is in the water because we don’t usually have dead dolphins washing up on shore. It was only last year we had one, but it never crossed that number.”

Angela Ramsey, wildlife biologist in the fisheries department, told Newsday they were still trying to identify the dolphin's species.

She said when the team arrived at the beach the animal was already dead and they were waiting for the results from the veterinary diagnostic lab on the cause of death.