2 sisters shot 16 times in drive-by

File photo

Doctors are treating two sisters at hospital after they were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Fyzabad on Saturday night.

The women were shot multiple times on Archibald Street at about 9.15 pm.

Up to yesterday they were in critical condition.

A report said the driver of a black car slowed down in the street and opened fire at the sisters who were standing nearby, before speeding off.

One sister was shot 12 times, while the other had four gunshot wounds.

Relatives called Fyzabad police who searched for the gunmen and the car.

Sgt Ramsaran is leading investigations.