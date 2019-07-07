UWI principal knocks naysayers of south campus opening

UWI principal Prof Brian Copeland. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

PEOPLE who are casting doubts on the opening of the UWI Debe south campus in time for the new term, don't know what they are talking about, principal of the University of the West Indies St Augustine campus Professor Brian Copeland said yesterday.

Former Tertiary Education Minister in the People’s Partnership government, Fazal Karim is among those questioning the readiness of the south campus for an intake of students for the new term starting in September.

Copeland indicated recently that the south campus will be ready for students for the 2019/2020 academic year.

In an interview Karim said he has noted Copeland’s statements about the opening of the campus after four years but is doubtful it can happen.

“This simply means that it is less than two months, 60-days for the campus to be ready.

“I have passed by the campus and I have looked at the state of the campus and it is very difficult for me to appreciate that the campus will be fully ready to accept the intake of students for the new academic year.”

However, Karim said, “I will welcome if that happens because it is four years now under this People’s National Movement (PNM) government the expected amount of work and completion of that campus was severely lacking.

“As the former Minister of Tertiary Education, I want to make it abundantly clear that campus did not suffer from the lack of money for its completion, because all the monies were paid upfront.”

Karim said under the tenure of former UWI principal Clement Sankat, “we had issued over half of a billion dollars which would have included construction and the outfitting of that campus.”

He said he would welcome the opening of the campus to save students from the deep south, the cost of transportation, having to travel to St Augustine or in rental fees for accommodation.

Reached for comment, Copeland said, “those who are saying the south campus won’t be finished in time are basing their assessment on what they see from the highway.”

He said, “only the signature library building is visible from the highway. One has to make one's way around to the two entrances to really see the state of preparedness.”

At present, he said, “all critical external works have been completed as are most critical internal works and finishing.”

He said the completion is in two phases with the signature building earmarked for completion in the second phase

“Our most immediate hurdle is Accreditation Council of TT (ACTT) registration of the site for which we are currently in the midst of the appropriate arrangements.”

The ACTT is a statutory body responsible for conducting and advising on the accreditation and recognition of post-secondary and tertiary educational and training institutions.

Copeland said the UWI will issue a full statement, “within a week or so.”