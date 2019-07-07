Using Catholic religion? Moonilal questions Speaker's appeal to UNC Whip

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in Parliament recently. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says he is seeking clarification on whether Speaker Brigid Annisette-George allegedly tried to use religion to muster support from UNC Chief Whip David Lee, in relation to the decision last week to muzzle him on the basis of a Privileges Committee's report, for statements he made to Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds.

"There is a burning issue now of the exchanges between the Speaker and the Chief Whip David Lee, where the Speaker, in relation to my matter, when the Chief Whip went to see her to take a letter pertaining to my matter, it appears that she appealed to him on the basis of religion to say that both of them are Catholics," he told Sunday Newsday.

"I don't know what that was about but I am demanding a personal explanation from the Speaker as to what she meant by that and it is a matter we will inform the court of as well. Is it that because Mr Lee and herself are Catholics that they are somehow separate and apart from the rest of us?"

Moonilal claimed Annisette-George also sent biblical quotations to Lee on the same day of the Privileges Committee's ruling to place a gag on him for failing to apologise to the Parliament for the statement, "Snake have lead for you" (alluding to a character who had splashed Hinds with flood waters during the MP's tour of Beetham, in August 2018).

"I understand she sent biblical quotations to Mr Lee on the same day. So, it was very dubious and suspicious and even bizarre because they did not meet at communion. They were in the Parliament alleged to have been discussing my business."

Moonilal added: "These are serious matters which we will alert the court to and explore our options in the Parliament as well since that transpired on the precincts of the Parliament."

He said he does not intend to let this matter rest "because issues or cultural and religious superiority have no place in a modern, democratic society and the law enforcement authorities have been very strong now on issues of divisive statements or the intent to divide the society."

Moonilal recalled secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Sat Maharaj also faced "a prosecution of some sort on the basis of trying to divide the society."

"And, here it is the Speaker is telling the Chief Whip that they are Catholics together. So, if it is an attempt to divide the society, it may well be a matter for the police. But we are trying to ascertain clearly what it is really about. I am hoping that the Speaker clears the air."

Moonilal said he abides by the rule of law.

"If it is that the court has ruled that the report of the Committee of Privileges is lawful, legal and reasonable, then I have no difficulty apologising anyhow. But I have already apologised twice and we voted against the report so, therefore, we could not give credence or effect the recommendation of the report."

Meanwhile, former speaker Nizam Mohammed said he does not believe the public has all of the facts on the matter to conclude the Government acted high-handedly.

However, he described the "to-ing and fro-ing" on the issue as laughable.

"You simply do not tinker with people's constitutional rights, assuming that that is taking place," he said.

"It is either we adhere to the law and the principles of constitutional rights across the board. We cannot be selective. There is need for us to sort these matters out and get our procedural principles in correct perspective."