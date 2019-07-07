TT eye CCCAN water polo gold today

THE TT Under-15 boys water polo team will compete in the gold medal match at the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation Championships, today.

TT earned a 11-6 victory against Puerto Rico yesterday morning at the National Aquatic Centre in St Michael, Barbados, after also defeating them on Wednesday evening 14-2.

Leading the way this time around was Miguel Greene with four goals, with teammate Nathan Hinds earning a hat-trick. David Agard and Christian Chin Lee also added their names to the scoresheet scoring two goals each.

Later in the day, TT eased past Barbados 19-3 to end the preliminary phase of the tournament with a perfect record. Greene was at it again scoring five goals to propel TT to the massive win. Hinds scored his second hat-trick of the day and the pair of Jerrell Pierre and Josh Fuller found the back of the net twice. Scoring one goal each for TT were Agard, Malachi Valdez-Brown, Chin Lee, Tye Anthony Clarke, Jonathan Matthews and Justin Hackett.

TT will compete in the gold medal match against Puerto Rico today at 5.30 pm.