TT crush Guyana in Under-17 opener Samlal,Hackett take three apiece as…

TT bowlers Sion Hackett, left, and Darren Samlal. PHOTO BY TT CRICKET BOARD

TT made a winning start in the West Indies Future Stars Regional 50-over Under-17 tournament with a nine-wicket victory over Guyana, at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, yesterday.

The TT bowlers were on top of their game as spinner Darren Samlal and fast bowler Sion Hackett took three wickets apiece to help dismiss Guyana for 91 in 38.3 overs. Samlal took 3/10 in seven overs and Hackett ended with 3/20 in 7.3 overs. Also finishing among the wickets were Chadeon Raymond and Isaiah Gomez who both took 2/14. Mavindra Dindyal was the best batsman for Guyana with 46.

In reply, TT openers Kyle Roopchand and Jeremiah Cruickshank played positively combined with some good running in between the wickets. Both players were particularly strong on the off side in the early part of the innings against the Guyana pacers. The pair added 88 for the first wicket, before Roopchand fell for 36 off 52 deliveries with two fours. Cruickshank was joined by his captain Tariq Mohammed (four not out) and the pair took TT to 92/1 off 19.5 overs to complete an easy win. Cruickshank ended unbeaten on 42 off 65 balls with four fours and one six.

At Gilbert Park in Couva, Barbados pulled off a three-wicket win over Windward Islands. Batting first, Windward Islands scored 173/8 in 50 overs with O-Jay Matthews scoring 43. Jaden Leacock was the best bowler for Barbados taking 2/25. Tyran Theodore was the top bowler for Windward Islands taking 3/39, but Giovonte Depeiza ensured Barbados got over the line with a top score of 68 to help his team to 175/7 in 41.4 overs.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Leeward Islands began with a commanding eight-wicket win over Jamaica. Jamaica were all out for 146 in 42.3 overs, as Jaden Carmicheal destroyed the Jamaica batting line up grabbing 6/17. Steven Wedderburn was the only batsman to show resistance with 58 not out.

Anderson Amurdan led the way in the chase with 55 as the Leeward Islands got to 150/2 in 38.1 overs.

Round two will be played today.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Guyana 91 (38.3 overs) (Mavindra Dindyal 46; Darren Samlal 3/10, Sion Hackett 3/20, Chadeon Raymond 2/14, Isaiah Gomez 2/14) vs TT 92/1 (19.5 overs) (Jeremiah Cruickshank 42 not out, Kyle Roopchand 36) TT won by nine wickets

Windward Islands 173/8 (O-Jay Matthews 43, Diovanne Joseph 39; Che Simmons 2/45, Jaden Leacock 2/25) vs Barbados 175/7 (41.4 overs) (Giovonte Depeiza 68, Kevin Wickham 61; Tyran Theodore 3/39) Barbados won by three wickets

Jamaica 146 (42.3 overs) (Steven Wedderburn 58 not out, Sanjay Walker 16; Jaden Carmichael 6/17, Akadianto Willet 3/28) vs Leeward Islands 150/2 (38.1 overs) (Anderson Amurdan 55, Rasheed Henry 48 not out) Leeward Islands won by eight wickets

REMAINING FIXTURES

Today

Barbados vs Guyana, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Jamaica vs Windward Islands, National Cricket Centre

TT vs Leeward Islands, Gilbert Park

Tuesday

Jamaica vs TT, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Barbados vs Leeward Islands, NCC

Guyana vs Windward Islands, Gilbert Park

Thursday

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

TT vs Barbados, NCC

Jamaica vs Guyana, Gilbert Park

Saturday

Windward Islands vs TT, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Leeward Islands vs Guyana, NCC

Barbados v Jamaica, Gilbert Park