St Joseph TML students spell their way to victory

President of the Rotary Club of St Augustine West Dellard Nelson, left, presents the winning trophies to St Joseph TML Primary School.

Zara Ali and Azraah Mohammed from St Joseph TML Primary School took first place in the finals of the St Augustine West Rotary Club Spelling Bee competition, which took place on June 13, at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services office in Tunapuna. The preliminary rounds were held on May 15 and 16.

From a field of 13 primary schools located in Tunapuna/St Augustine and environs, with two students representing each school, five schools successfully made it to the finals. The finals consisted of three rounds, with Ali and Mohammed emerging winners. Ali also won the prize for most words spelt correctly and Mohammed received the prize for the best sentence.

Curepe Presbyterian earned second place, with El Dorado South Hindu taking third place, Tunapuna Girls’ RC placing fourth and St Mary’s Anglican, fifth.

President of the club, Dellard Nelson highlighted the importance of events such as these for enhancing the cognitive skills and general knowledge of young people. He also pointed out that the competition aligns with the club’s goal of being in service to youth. The competition was first held in 2014, with only four primary schools taking part. Recognising the importance of the competition and the many ways it helps to enhance the knowledge of the students participating, the Rotary Club has continued to sponsor the competition for the past six years.