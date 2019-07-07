Self-taught designer: ‘Entrepreneurship will drive Tobago to autonomy’

Darianne Phillips of Euphoric Designs at the Trade and Investment Convention 2019 hosted by the TT Manufacturers Association at the Centre of Excellence on Thursday last week. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

SELF-TAUGHT seamstress and fashion designer, Darianne Philips of Euphoric designs shared her excitement at being chosen to be a part of the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) at Centre of Excellence, Macoya, last Thursday.

The Scarborough-based entrepreneur was one of 11 Tobagonian entrepreneurs chosen by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), to be part of the convention to network with local, regional and international businesses.

Phillips never received formal training in sewing. She began her sewing career in 2013 making clothes for herself, family and friends and posting them on social media. It was on Instagram and Facebook where her career took off she said.

“It is an exciting experience. I am grateful for the experience as I have the opportunity to meet with suppliers of fabric, manufacturers and retail stores,” she told Newsday when asked how she felt to be part of the convention.

Franka Costello, president of TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) told Newsday the convention brought together 240 international buyers from 29 different countries “to see the opportunity to export, invest and create joint ventures in Trinidad.” She expressed her pride in being Trinidadian and TTMA president as the TIC facilitates “proper partnerships…that does not just drain the economy but gives back at the same time.”

“It’s great to see the potential Tobago products offer, not only to Trinidad, but to the world,” said Tricia Beckles, manager in the THA Division of Finance and the Economy. “The success is entirely theirs, it is to the benefit of Tobago and the economy of Tobago." Beckles expressed her belief that entrepreneurship is the key to moving Tobago to autonomy.

Phillips hopes to branch out her business into Trinidad as she is interested in two store locations which fit her clothing aesthetic. She hopes to be invited to the TIC in 2020 which will be the 14th year since the THA joined the convention.

She was expected to make a third appearance in the Qurux Africa 5 Fashion show on Sunday hosted by The Emancipation Support Committee at the Central Bank auditorium.