Prince, Chin Lee start strong at Sagicor Tennis

A NUMBER of players, who won titles at the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament last month, started the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament with victories at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, yesterday.

All matches played were round robin matches. In the girls 10 and Under singles, Lease champion Gabriella Prince made a strong start defeating Khloe Kirton 6-0. In other matches, Zahra Shamsi got past Lilly Mohammed 6-0, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith outlasted Karissa Mohammed 6-0 and Shiloh Walker was also a 6-0 winner over Naomi Mohammed.

Another Lease champion in Abigail Chin Lee eased past Arya Siewrattan 4-1, 4-2 in the girls 12 and Under singles. Also recording victories were Abigail’s sister Inara with a 4-0, 4-1 win over Kate Broughton, Rayna Hayling beat Neila Maraj 4-1, 4-2 and Eva Pasea defeated Brianna Harricharan 4-1, 4-1.

In the boys 16 and Under singles, Sebastian Sylvester started his quest for another crown with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Tyler Hart. Making positive starts were Ethan Wong and Charles Devaux. Wong was a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 winner over Nicholas Ready and Devaux got past Christopher Roberts 6-0, 6-2.

The tournament continues today at 9 am.

SELECTED SINGLES RESULTS (Round Robin)

Boys 16 and Under

Ethan Wong def Nicholas Ready 6-0, 6-1

Sebastian Sylvester def Tyler Hart 7-5, 6-0

Charles Devaux def Christopher Roberts 6-0, 6-2

Girls 12 and Under

Inara Chin Lee def Kate Broughton 4-0, 4-1

Rayna Hayling def Neila Maraj 4-1, 4-2

Abigail Chin Lee def Arya Siewrattan 4-1, 4-2

Eva Pasea def Brianna Harricharan 4-1, 4-1

Boys 12 and Under

Alexander Merry def Yohance Solomon 4-1, 4-0

Isaiah Boxill def Jayden Chan Edwards 4-1, 4-2

Jordell Chapman def Adam Wyatt 4-2, 4-2

Boys 10 and Under

Zakariyya Mohammed def Nicholas Abraham 6-3

Nirva Dougdeen def Justin Horsford 6-5

Conor Carrington def Liev Khan 6-3

Brian Harricharan def Jack Brown 6-4

Boys 10 and Under Novices

Jaden Salina def Jovanni Boxill 6-5

Luke Govia def Nirvan Rampersad 6-3

Aziz Hadeed def Drew-Morgan Persad 6-3

Girls 10 and Under Novices

Reena Dougdeen def Julia Henderson 6-1

Girls 10 and Under

Gabriella Prince def Khloe Kirton 6-0

Zahra Shamsi def Lilly Mohammed 6-0

Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith def Karissa Mohammed 6-0

Shiloh Walker def Naomi Mohammed 6-0