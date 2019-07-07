PNM seeks new candidate to replace Terry

Outgoing Toco/Sangre Grande Regional chairman Terry Rondon. The PNM began screening for candidates for the local government election on Saturday, including one to vie for the electoral district Rondon has represented for two decades.

After close to two decades in politics, Martin "Terry" Rondon will no longer represent the people of the Toco/Fishing Pond electoral district.

Sunday Newsday yesterday learnt Rondon, chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, is expected to be replaced by schoolteacher Anderson Zoe to contest the electoral district in the local government election, constitutionally due this year.

Rondon told Sunday Newsday he did not seek re-election.

The People's National Movement's (PNM's) screening of candidates for the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation was held yesterday at the Duranta Gardens Community Centre. The exercise attracted a fair turnout of supporters

The screening committee, headed by Prime Minister and PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley –who returned to TT on Friday night after attending a Caricom meeting in St Lucia – interviewed candidates for eight electoral districts in the region: Toco/Fishing Pond; Manzanilla; Vega De Oropouche; Cumuto/Tamana; Sangre Grande South; Sangre Grande North-West; Sangre Grande North-East and Valencia. The PNM controls four of the electoral districts while the remainder is held by the United National Congress.

Apart from the eight councillors, the corporation also has four aldermen, two of whom belong to the PNM.

Also expected to be given the boot are Elizabeth Wharton and Paul Mongolas, who represent Sangre Grande North-West and Sangre Grande North-East, respectively. Sources said they are to be replaced by Roger Thomas and Makeda Castillano, respectively.

Sunday Newsday learnt Rajkumar Bhagaloo is expected to be given the nod to contest the Cumuto/Tamana electoral district, held currently by the UNC's Nirmal Singh. Bhagaloo, a former UNC councillor, said he is confident about his chances.

Deputy corporation chairman Simone Gill, who also was screened yesterday, and is expected to be retained to contest the Valencia electoral district.

Up until news time, there were no reports of the candidates likely to be selected for the Sangre Grande South, Vega De Oropouche, Manzanilla electoral districts.

The party's screening of candidates continues today at the San Fernando City Corporation, Point Fortin Borough Corporation and Siparia Corporation from 2 pm.

Candidates for the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation are expected to be screened tomorrow at 5 pm.

The PNM's screening committee includes chairman Colm Imbert, lady vice-chairman Camille Robinson-Regis; secretary Foster Cummings and elections officer Indar Parasram.

The Prime Minister is yet to announce a date for the local government election which is due this year.