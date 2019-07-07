Opposing for sake of opposing
THE EDITOR: A man and his daughter were killed at their home on Williams Street, Aranguez. They have been identified as Elliot Veerasammy and Sarah Veerasammy. According to reports they were at their home when a man stormed the house and shot them several times before escaping. It is time for the powers that be to unite to destroy the criminal element, but this is just a wish that may never become a reality. Furthermore, it appears we have on our hands an ineffective Opposition that simply opposes the government for the sake of opposing. Do they oppose genuinely or do they simply disagree in public although they agree in secret?
Do they have the public’s interest at heart or are they serving their own selfish desires? I am compelled to ask these questions after a bill which proposes that the punishment for the importation and distribution of illegal firearms that will carry a penalty of imprisonment for the remainder of a culprit’s natural life under the Firearms (Amendment) Bill, was passed in the Senate last Tuesday.
The bill was passed with amendments with support from Government and Independent senators. The Opposition voted against it for no logical reason. Thankfully, this bill required only a simple majority vote for passage and was passed without need for Opposition votes.
The Opposition’s main role is supposed to be questioning the government of the day and holding them accountable in the public’s interest. Their role is to challenge policies of the government and produce their own policies and more effective solutions where appropriate. They don’t seem to be fulfilling that role and to me, it appears they are simply opposing for the sake of opposing.
Simon Wright, Chaguanas
Reply to "Opposing for sake of opposing"