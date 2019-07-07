Kids schooled in diabetes prevention, management

Diabetes Awareness Programme director, Dr Balmattee Sukha and Sangre Grande Rotary Club president Mervyn Ali, with the top students from each category.

Exercise, don’t eat too much junk food, eat more fruits and vegetables.

These are some of the main things students of primary schools in the North Eastern Education District learned during the Diabetes Awareness Programme conducted by the Rotary Club of Sangre Grande, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education from May 1 to June 14.

The schools that participated included Cunapo (St Francis) RC Primary, Cunaripo Presbyterian Primary, Cumuto Presbyterian Primary, Fishing Pond Presbyterian Primary, Guaico Government Primary, Guaico Presbyterian, Matura Government, North Oropouche Government, Sangre Chiquito Presbyterian, Sangre Grande Government, Sangre Grande Hindu, and Sangre Grande SDA Primary.

Programme coordinator Dr Balmattee Sukha explained that doctors gave a power point presentation and had an interactive session with Standard Three students on diabetes. Then the presenter distributed booklets which parents and teachers were expected to work with the children over a two-week period to review the material.

From the session and booklet, the students took part in a quiz and Artwork and Poetry competitions. The results were as follows –

Quiz: 1st – Naomi Cordice (Guaico Pres); 2nd – Jhylani Pierre (St Francis RC); 3rd – Elizabeth Ottley (Cunaripo Pres).

Poem: 1st – Sapphire Figaro (S/Grande SDA); 2nd – Lilly Ali (Sangre Chiquito Pres); 3rd – Elizabeth Ottley (Cunaripo Pres).

Art: 1st – Ezekias Rodriguez (Cunaripo Pres); 2nd – Denika Jones (S/Grande SDA); 3rd – Caira Homeward (Matura Government).

Dr Sukha said, “The main objectives of the programme were to increase public awareness of diabetes in the very young and to promote healthy lifestyles from as early as possible, hence the target group.”

And it seems to have worked. Elizabeth Ottley, nine, said she learned, “If you don’t take care of your diabetes it will cause you to die.”

She said she ate a lot of things made with flour and loved roti, but since learning about diabetes she will try to eat more fruits and vegetables. She said she would also try drinking water and protein shakes instead of soft drinks, and encourage her parents to do the same.

Ezekias Rodriguez, ten, said his drawing was of children around the world exercising and playing sports.

He learned how people could keep themselves free from diabetes by not eating too many fatty foods and junk foods. Instead they are supposed to eat vegetables like carrots, broccoli, cabbage and fruits. When asked if he will have to make changes in his diet Ezekias said, “I love all fruits and vegetables a lot so I don’t have anything to worry about. I good.”

Naomi Cordice, nine, said she found the quiz was easy because her teacher helped her learn the information. She said she learned about the different types of diabetes, how to prevent it, how to manage it, and more. “I do karate, and every day I eat fruits and vegetables, and I run a lot when I’m playing. I love run!... I didn’t think I would win first place. I felt a chill up my spine when I found out.”

Dr Sukha said during the interactive session the children spoke of relatives who had diabetes and had to monitor their blood sugar levels or give themselves insulin shots. And after the presentation most realised how they should eat and said they would try to do so.

“The results of the quiz and the quality of the artwork and poems were outstanding, giving the impression that the level of enthusiasm was tremendous even at this tender age, and all of the students and teachers involved were quite appreciative of the programme.”