Isaiah's funeral on Wednesday

THREE-YEAR-OLD Isaiah Hazel will be buried on Wednesday following a church service in his hometown of Couva.

Police told Sunday Newsday that no charges have been laid against the 31-year-old bus driver who forgot the boy in her bus causing him to die of hyperthermia caused by extreme heat and dehydration.

He was found on the floor of the school bus in California, Couva, having apparently been there for several hours. According to police, the Hazel’s body was found by his classmates of Morning Star Early Childhood Centre in California. Hazel, police said, fell asleep and was not dropped off at school. The driver returned home and locked her vehicle.

The driver remains warded at San Fernando General Hospital after reportedly suffering a panic attack while police were interviewing her on Thursday. The woman, who is also from Couva, collapsed on finding the boy and had to be hospitalised and was sedated. Since then police have had a challenge to interview her as she fainted and then had a panic attack. She was taken to the Couva District Health Facility, where she was treated and transferred to the hospital, where she is under police guard.

The van used to transport the children was not registered with the Ministry of Education.