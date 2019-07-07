Guy grabs NACAC hurdles bronze

Justin Guy (file photo) ((((CROP))))

JUSTIN Guy copped bronze in the men’s Under-18 110m hurdles at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico.

Guy took bronze in 13.79 seconds to win TT’s second medal of the championships after Andwuelle Wright won gold in the men’s long jump on Friday.

Finishing ahead of Guy was the Jamaican pair of Vashaun Vascianna and Jerome Campbell. Vascianna won gold in 13.09 and Campbell earned silver in 13.59.

TT athletes missed out on medals in the 100m sprint events. Shaniqua Bascombe of TT was fourth in the women’s Under-18 100m final in 11.57 and her countrywoman Leah Bertrand was fifth in 11.83.

In the men’s Under-18 100m final, Devin Augustine was sixth in 10.61 and in the men’s Under-23 100m final Jerod Elcock was fifth in 10.17.