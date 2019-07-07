Gun laws must be draconian

THE EDITOR: I would like to thank Newsday for publishing, on 13/12/2017, my recommendation of life in prison for gun crimes. I also acknowledge losing the bet I made that "this free offer would never be accepted by either the Government or the Opposition."

It is one and a half years later, but the Government must be credited for taking the initiative to impose draconian penalties for gun-related crimes in TT via the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Those who are saying that the law is too harsh have, obviously, never had a gun put to their heads or in their mouths, by criminals.

LINUS F DIDIER, Mt Hope