N Touch
Sunday 7 July 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Gun laws must be draconian

THE EDITOR: I would like to thank Newsday for publishing, on 13/12/2017, my recommendation of life in prison for gun crimes. I also acknowledge losing the bet I made that "this free offer would never be accepted by either the Government or the Opposition."

It is one and a half years later, but the Government must be credited for taking the initiative to impose draconian penalties for gun-related crimes in TT via the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Those who are saying that the law is too harsh have, obviously, never had a gun put to their heads or in their mouths, by criminals.

LINUS F DIDIER, Mt Hope

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Gun laws must be draconian"

Letters to the Editor

Don't be a kunumunu

THE EDITOR: MP Dr Roodal Moonilal's inability to say/write the word "sorry" in order to…

Dear Gary Aboud

THE EDITOR: I find it very concerning that an individual who wields such influence in…

Bye bye Dennis

THE EDITOR: Our results in the recent Gold Cup tournament leave much to be desired.…