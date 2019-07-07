Guapo, Point Fortin police youth clubs lead by example in beach cleanup

Guapo and Point Fortin police youth club members pleased with their effort after cleaning up the Guapo beach. PHOTO COURTESY THE GUAPO POLICE YOUTH CLUB

MEMBERS of the Guapo and Point Fortin youth clubs teamed up on Saturday to clean the Guapo beach in Point Fortin.

Leader of the Guapo club, PC Kurt Bertrand, described the turnout as "excellent", adding that it was more than he expected. He also expressed disappointment with the way beach goers have been treating the facility.

"We collected 55 bags of garbage, and if we had stayed for the rest of the day we probably would have reached way over 100. There was a lot of garbage."

President of the Guapo club’s executive board, Dominique Gift, agreed with PC Bertrand and said the cleanup was done to promote social and environmental activities among youths in the area. She hopes more people will come on board.

"Recently, with the development of the resort and people discovering the beach through the highway development, people tend to use the old Guapo beach rather than the Clifton Hill resort. There are no facilities for garbage collection there, and people don't take the time and care to carry garbage bags and take their garbage with them. There were bags of garbage all over, so eventually we decided to do this."

Gift said the club plans to continue cleaning up the beach and possibly introduce a garbage bag dispensary.

The cleanup was sponsored by the TT Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL), Nestlé, InterChem Limited, and ABC Bakery, Point Fortin.