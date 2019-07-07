Get all the facts before analysing SEA

THE EDITOR: Persons who do not know and understand the process by which students who write the SEA Exams are ranked and placed should not attempt to provide the public with any analysis of these exams. I read a recent report in a newspapers where a particular analyst in his review of the results was not even aware of which schools are Government and which are Denominational schools. Anyone who has been associated with the SEA exam will tell you the SEA placement process is a system which was develop and controlled by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) based in Barbados.

This system is placed at CXC and applies to all CXC member countries, thus the Ministry of Education in Trinidad and Tobago has no control of the placement process and cannot manipulate the system as was suggested. Any person desirous of analysing the SEA exam results must have all the data available before attempting any review. I suggest the researcher meet with someone from the Ministry of Education or CXC to have them explain the SEA placement process before attempting any analysis this sort in the future.

Sharon Surjoo, Carenage