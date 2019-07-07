Daring greatly Tynika James finds a voice to inspire the world

Tynika James was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and now wants to show others with mental illness that there is hope. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

As she embarks on a journey to "find her voice," 29-year-old mental health advocate Tynika James wants to show others there is hope.

James was diagnosed with bipolar disorder seven years ago after what she described as a "minor crisis" left her dysfunctional. She was forced to take some time off from work to seek medical help, and on two occasions was taken to the emergency department at the Arima District Health Facility. Doctors wanted to transfer her to the St Ann's Hospital in Port of Spain but her family had other plans. She was, instead, nursed back to health at home under the guidance of a psychiatrist. She said the experience took a toll on her both emotionally and psychologically.

"I just couldn't function as effectively as I would normally do. I just kept going and going until I wasn't sleeping at all and it just escalated into hallucinations, erratic behaviour, being violent towards my family members – it was an experience that I would not wish on anyone or wish to ever happen again."

She said after the diagnosis, she reflected on her life and identified some early signs of mental health challenges to which she was oblivious. She recalled once having thoughts of self-harming and crying regularly without reason.

"I think it even stemmed from since I was a child but I didn't pick up on it. As a child, I didn't know anything about mental health and what that looks like and what that feels like. Looking back at it now, I remember experiencing depression as a young child and going into adolescent and teenage years. When I moved forward to my days at university I experienced severe depression because I would come home every day and just cry."

James has a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine and began to pursue a master's degree in counselling psychology at the University of the Southern Caribbean, but has taken a year off. She was previously a guidance counsellor from 2014 to 2018, but is now a social worker. In 2018, she decided to create a Facebook and Instagram page called Tynika M James: Mental Health Advocate, which is dedicated to documenting her journey, as well as to inspiring others who may have shared similar experiences. She said many people have reached out to her so far and even thanked her for the venture.

"It's like finding your voice — starting to share how you have felt all these years in terms of living with a mental illness, and what that looks like and what that feels like, even being committed to overcoming the challenges. I think that's what my main focus has been."

She also wants to dismiss the stigma and misconceptions that some may have about mental illness, especially in TT. She does not believe it is taken as seriously as it ought to be in the Caribbean.

"I think mental illness and mental health on the whole is not given the level of significance it needs. It is a public health issue, globally, and I don't think we see the correlation between mental health and other issues we have happening in our society like crime and school violence. We don't really see it because we don't consider mental health as important. I think that within the Caribbean, the conversations need to keep happening and we seriously need to look at what policies we have in terms of the workplace and schools, because it's something that's really important."

She is urging people not to view those with mental illnesses as being lesser than, as they are still capable of working with people and carrying out daily activities.

"There's a very big misconception about what mental illness is and what it looks like. It's really interesting that people have in their minds what your mental illness looks like. People think you're supposed to look and act a certain way, so when I tell people I have bipolar disorder, they say 'You? You have a mental illness? You look normal.' I get that all the time."

James' greatest challenges with bipolar disorder are her random shifts in energy and mood. She also described herself as hyperactive, which can often result in her making a lot of plans but later not finding the energy or willpower to commit to them. On the topic of healthy coping mechanisms, she highly recommended exercise, which she also promotes regularly on her social media pages. She was a track and field athlete during her secondary school days at St George's College, Barataria, and still has an interest in all things health and fitness. She admitted that consistency is perhaps her greatest challenge when it comes to exercising.

"Although I've always been into it, sometimes you slip then you find yourself going into a space that you don't really want to be in, and then to try and pull yourself out of that feeling is a challenge. I feel like a challenge for a lot of people is that although they know exercise is a good way to cope, just pulling themselves out of that depressive mode that they might be in is difficult."

She also takes prescribed medication, and despite referring to her relationship with it as one of both love and hate, she is urging everyone who has to take medication to be sure to do so. Along with medication and exercise, some of her coping mechanisms include listening to music, therapy, counselling and maintaining a balanced diet. She added that prayer also helps her a lot. She described herself as a spiritual person and said her connection with God is what has kept her going as he is a source of strength.

Her support system is a core of close friends and family members, including some who have also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. While she says they are very dependable, she also understands that finding support systems can be challenging for people with mental illnesses.

"The sad reality is whether you live with a mental illness or not or have any other challenge, getting people to understand the support you need is challenging especially with an invisible disability in the form of a mental illness, and also when you are high functioning," she said.

James has a passion for working with young people and says she wants to give them hope. Through her experience as a social worker she regularly interacts with and hears the stories of many children who struggle with mental health issues.

"My greatest concern is our vulnerable ones in society, which are our children and adolescents and I want to let them know that there is a way to manage and go forward in life, you can accomplish anything that you want. There isn't anything that is going to stop you in spite of, so it's really about sharing that story of hope."

She said she understands what it is like to be at such a low point in life that one becomes hopeless, mentioning that she has even reached out to the local suicide hotline 'Lifeline TT' on more than one occasion. Because of all her experiences she plans to create a mentorship programme for adolescent girls in TT which will focus on areas like healthy coping mechanisms and building self esteem. She said that it was always something she had wanted to do, but she needed to focus on herself before she could reach out to help others.

"I needed to see about myself first to be able to advocate for myself and get to a place where I could function efficiently and effectively to be able to help anybody else. I've had a desire to work with the girls because I know what it feels like to be an adolescent female and go through the struggles of mental health, body image issues, self-esteem, and not having the support. Of course I would want to work with boys eventually, but I'm starting with my girls. I think at the time I was diagnosed, it was a really dark time for me and I know there are a lot of people who are experiencing the same thing. I want to let people know that there is hope in spite of the diagnosis that you may receive, there is hope to live a fulfilling life."

In a Facebook post, she declared that she will continue to dare greatly regardless of challenges she may encounter during her journey.

She wrote, "I dared greatly when my sleepless nights escalated into hallucinations and erratic behaviour. I dared greatly when I received a second opinion that confirmed bipolar disorder as my diagnosis. I dared greatly when the shame and stigma of living with a mental illness in TT consumed me. I dared greatly when thoughts of ending my life pervaded my mind on countless occasions. I dared greatly when I worked past my childhood trauma and found healing in forgiving myself and others. I dared greatly by advocating for myself through education and consistent self care and self love. I dare greatly to accomplish my personal and professional goals in spite of the unique challenges of my illness. I dare greatly because acceptance is a process, healing is a process, overcoming is a process. I dare greatly."

Anyone interested in contacting Tynika can message her via her Facebook or Instagram page, or email her at motiv8.tjames@gmail.com