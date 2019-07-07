Culture Minister wins Dancing with Stars

Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, right, on her way to victory in the 2019 Dancing with Caribbean Stars competition, alongside her partner Francis Stanislaus, at the Signal Hill Secondary School on Saturday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

CULTURE Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly showed off her moves on Saturday to win the Dancing with Caribbean Stars 2019 title. Dancing with her tutor and partner Francis Stanislaus, the pair impressed the judges at Signal Hill Secondary in Tobago. Wearing a black and white frill dress, Gadsby-Dolly showed she was no stranger to the dance floor as the pair danced to the 2001 version of Lady Marmalade, sung by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mýa, and Pink.

The minister celebrated her achievement on Facebook posting, "Epic! I am eternally grateful for this experience. Thank you to my tutor and partner Mr Francis Stanislaus of Santa's Unique Dance Studio, my family, colleagues and friends for all the encouragement and support!"

Placing second was soca artiste Oscar “Oscar B” Benjamin, followed by journalist Elizabeth Williams and Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke in third and fourth respectively.

Speaking to TTT after her success, Gadsby-Dolly said, "It was a new experience and I think dancing is a wonderful sport. I wanted to be at the forefront of encouraging a healthy lifestyle and positive engagement, so I thought to set a good example I should come into competition, have some fun, learn something new and show support for the artform."

She said it was difficult to get sufficient practice as her ministerial duties took up the majority of her time. She thanked her tutor, however, for being flexible enough to work around her schedule.