Cops graduate from Korean CSI training

ACP Floris Hodge-Griffith presents Leon Moreno with his certificate. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THIRTY-FOUR police officers graduated from a two-week co-operative training exercise between the TT police service and the Korean National Police Agency in forensic science, and crime scene investigation.

The officers participated in the programme which included preliminary investgative activities on a crime scene, photographing and collecting evidence, identification methods for DNA and studying fingerprints.

At the graduation ceremony on Friday, Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Moonup Sung, told the officers they were trained in the various methods of collecting clues from crime scenes.

“Since my time here, I have had this lingering thought about how I and the Korean Embassy can enhance the collaboration between our two countries. One of the areas I came to realise, and was also advised by the senior officials of the TT police service, is collaboration between our two authorities.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Administration Floris Hodge-Griffith welcomed the collaboration and encouraged more joint training exercises similar to the recently concluded one.

“We are very delighted to participate in programmes of this nature especially the ones that serve to enhance our esteemed organisation. The values and great gains achieved by this organisation with this partnership and knowledge sharing with our Korean counterparts, will go a very long way as it will enhance each participant by boosting their confidence with these additional skills.”