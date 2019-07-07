Construction training programme heads into level 2

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

The Tobago House of Assembly's (THA) Construction Certificate Training Programme will head into Level Two in September, said Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles.

Addressing last Wednesday's post-executive council media briefing at the Division of Tourism in Sangster's Hill, Charles, who is also Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy, said the programme is designed to not only designed to enhance the technical vocational skills of the unemployed "but even those who are employed and need certification.”

Charles said people will be trained in carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electrical installation.

“In January of this year, we would have graduated 27 persons from the east of Tobago at level one, and in June this year, we would have graduated 29 persons from the west. So, basically in the first year of the programme, we have graduated 56 students, so that they all now have their level one certification. What that means is that they are certified in their respective crafts to work, but under supervision. It is a certification they can use in the Caribbean if they travel at all, if they migrate and are looking for work."

Charles said registration is currently taking place for Level Two.

“What the level two certification says is that you are competent to work on your own and you can even supervise other employees. So, we’re now offering that from September so that persons who are graduates of level one plus other persons can enrol in the programme.

"Registration is ongoing and we need to take advantage of these training opportunities as we seek to build capacities, because as construction picks up, as indeed they will, we don’t want a situation where we can’t supply the demand for skilled labour and therefore have to allow labour from outside of Tobago to come to take these jobs."