Chantal Juman: the brand

Chantal Juman, owner of the Babe Cave brand of eyelash extensions. Photo courtesy Chantal Juman

Chantal Juman returned to TT from Canada in 2013, with the simple plan to just enjoy the country of her birth for a year or so and "see where it goes." Six years later, Juman, 28, has created a personal brand, a lash bar and eyelash extension academy and distribution company under the brand name, Babe Cave, and is about to host the second annual Lash Wars, a friendly completion for eyelash extension on July 14.

“When I moved back here and I wanted to get my lashes done and there was nowhere to do it. I couldn’t find anybody.” And her story began there.

Juman told WMN there were about five people doing lashes around that time. “Finally I found someone, Stacey Quan, and we hit it off. We then rented a place on Carlos St in Woodbrook and we did lashes separately. And at that point, I only had access to one brand of product. And I wanted more. So I began to explore developing my own products under the Babe Cave brand to meet the quality and standard that I wanted, and the market deserved.”

But how did the Babe Cave brand start? “I was looking at the lash industry here and there was so much potential, and nobody was doing anything about it. In Canada, there are multiple lash companies and brands. I had a lash bar in Canada, and it was called Forever Jack. So I said I will just open that brand here. But with the registering and trademarking of the business from Canada to here, everything became really complicated. So I said let me just start a fresh company, and leave Forever Jack in Canada. After some time, I sold Forever Jack because it was too hard for me to go back and forth. So I opened up Babe Cave here.”

And the name itself? Juman explained, “I found a little sign in a vintage store and it said Babe Cave. I bought it for my apartment and thought it was so cute. And then I was just staring at the sign one day, and it hit me. By then, I already knew I was opening a lash bar but hadn’t come up with the name yet. Suddenly while looking at the sign, I realised that what I was creating was a babe cave, a cave for babes and it just stuck. I started doing my research on the name and what was already out there. Defined whether it was a good match or not. And it was. And it just started and grew into the brand it is today.”

Juman is all about her community as well. Babe Cave acts as a hub for the Caribbean eyelash extension industry. The brand offers aesthetic courses of international standards, backed by high quality products including eyelashes as well as adhesives, adhesive remover, lash foam cleansers, cleaning brushes, lash tweezers, forceps and much more.

“The development of the product line was just because I couldn’t get anything good that I really wanted. I was going back and forth to Canada, bringing things in my suitcase and it was way too much. And I asked myself, how are all these people who are now becoming interested in the lash industry and learning this skill, how are they going to access products? From Amazon? What about the quality of product? The glue? There are so many people who don’t use proper products and it boggles my mind. You have to be really careful and know what you’re doing with lashes, because you can truly damage someone with the wrong glue or tools, or the lack of skills.”

“I don’t want to monopolise and be the only person doing lashes to this level. I want to better the entire community. I want everybody to know what they are doing, so when somebody says that they are scared to try lashes because of the glue, I want them to know that they can trust a Babe Cave certified stylist, as you know they know what they’re doing and they’re using great products. That’s my objective.”

The Babe Cave Lash Academy now has 40 stylists and counting. “We have one class for beginners a month and one class for advanced.” And Juman isn’t stopping there. When asked what’s next for Babe Cave, the answer rolled off her tongue. “Ambassadors and new educators. Right now, I am the only educator, and it’s a little tough because I want educators all over the Caribbean. If people want training in Jamaica, how are they supposed to come for the training and then come back for the exam? I already have my first educator that is being certified currently and she is going to be finished very soon. And I hope to continue to certify educators under the Babe Cave brand, and obviously when they are training they have to use our manuals and our products because they have to teach what we created. And so it will hopefully just become larger and we can spread the lash love and people will be doing the right things and continue to spread the eyelash education.”

Juman admits that the lash industry has grown exponentially over the last five years. “So many women are into eyelashes now. And the age range is actually getting younger and older, at the same time. So the range is maybe between 14 and 60. For my older clients, it’s like getting an eyelid lift without getting an eyelid lift. For my younger clients, it’s something to enhance their face without them having to wear so much make up as teenagers. That’s how they convince their parents, they say if they get their lashes done they won’t wear make up.”

She is very excited for the second annual Lash Wars competition taking place at the XD Academy on Long Circular Road. It’s a friendly competition for eyelash extension artists, to help bring the community together. Lash artists will complete lash sets, with various aspects of their work being examined, for the chance to move on to another round until the top two lash artists go head to head for the final lashdown. The winner walks away with a cash prize, a bundle of Babe Cave products, topnotch sponsored prizes, and a medal with bragging rights to match for an entire year. Lash Wars will feature international judges including Katie Gross, founder of The Lash Artist Box and Hilaree Brand, founder of My Brand Lashes, and local judge and last year’s winner, Ashely Barcant Rezende. The competition will bring together the local lash industry to network, learn and enjoy friendly competition. Juman hopes to take Lash Wars to other Caribbean islands next year.

Last week Juman launched her latest product, The Pink Fig adhesive. "It’s really revolutionary because it is a scented adhesive. It smells like bananas. When you are getting lashes done, the fumes of the usual adhesives tend to get to you. With this new product, it’s great because when you’re lying down, you getting that little aroma of banana.” And where did this brainwave come from? “One day, I was discussing different things with my manufacturer in China and I was wondering how we could get rid of different chemicals and how can we manipulate the adhesive so it still be fast-drying and for sensitive eyes. A lot of the time when you’re making an adhesive for sensitive eyes, you need to use carbon and it gives it a kinda of tacky texture which I don’t like. So I wanted to manipulate that so it’s still sensitive and I wanted to have a scent.”

It’s safe to say that Juman’s return to TT has been a successful one. “There is just something about Trinidad. I have a real sweet spot for this country. Trinidad has my heart in so different many ways. You can come and open up shop and just do something different. I knew that because of the experience I’ve had in Canada, I can be unique and not be mediocre. I find is that people have these great ideas and they would open something or do something and then it’s just mediocre. It’s as if they don’t bring it to the full extent or where it should be and I look and think ‘If you just did this much more or if you just tried this differently you thing would be like blown up. Sometimes I think if I could just do it for them, or help them or tell them what I see.” And Juman does a bit of that under her Running In Heels brand where she works with businesses to help them in any way that she can. For her, it’s all about working together and creating a community for women, by providing knowledge and skills, as well a safe and gorgeous space for women in the beauty industry to build and nurture their businesses.

So how does she get it all done? “Balance. That’s what I am very good at - balance.” She also admits to only working on ideas that she knows without a shadow of a doubt, will work. “I only do something that I feel I am knowledgeable enough to do it and do it well. So let’s say I have five ideas, out of those five ideas I will then narrow it down to two, and I will either do both, if I think both can be done and done well or I’ll choose one and I’ll choose the one that I know I can execute perfectly. So I will have the resources, the suppliers and everything that I can get my hands on to make the idea go from zero to 100 perfectly and I don’t stop until it’s done. I put all of my focus, all of my energy into it. The point is a lot of people have all the ideas and think they have to do all of them or they might choose one or two but don’t have the knowledge on how to execute it. And then they don’t reach out to collaborate. It’s not just about you. You need a team and I love my team."

With over 14,000 followers on Instagram and a successful business, many say that Juman has become an influencer or a public figure. Juman sees her self as a brand. “Chantal Juman is my brand and Babe Cave is my second brand. I try not to let the labels define how I carry myself, but I am my brand, first and foremost.”