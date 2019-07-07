Black Gold Bigford searches for talented teens

Vocalist Vaughnette Bigford will host a talent competion for teens on August 31. PHOTO BY MARIA NUNES

Teens who lean more towards the creative arts should be aware of career possibilities in those fields. They also need advice and guidance.

These are some of the services jazz vocalist Vaughnette Bigford wants to provide for the youth of south Trinidad, and she is starting with the teen talent competition, Black Gold.

Black Gold is a general talent competition for performance arts – singers, dancers, spoken word artists, actors, and instrumentalists – and is aimed towards youths ages 13 to 19 from Aripero to Point Fortin.

Born, raised and living in La Brea, Bigford said the competition is something she hopes to do annually to give creative teenagers a space to express themselves and be rewarded for that creativity.

“While I was in school (in Point Fortin) I had many opportunities as an artistic person to express myself. We had school choir, drama group, dancing, a number of different things the south side doesn’t have a lot of in the schools. We also had community projects... I drive around my area and I see very creative people but there is nowhere sustainable to guide them.” She said while she did well in school she knew she was an artistic person so she always took part in extracurricular activities. School was the place where she was exposed to the stage and gained confidence.

“I have seen where that experience made me, not just a better performer, but a better, more confident, well-rounded person. I tell people I’m not afraid to talk to anyone, not necessarily because I may always know what they are talking about, but there is a confidence and self-assurance that I have that came from being on the stage. Even if it’s the confidence to say, ‘I really don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

Between the screening on July 27 from 8 am to noon at the Vessigny Village Community Centre, La Brea, and the finals on August 31 – Independence Day – the 12 finalists will be provided with mentorship sessions with a team of industry professionals. These sessions will not just improve the skills of the teens’ chosen craft, but provide information on paths to various careers, career advice, and guidance. She said many people do not believe they “can’t make it” as a creative professional in TT, but her hope is that the participants understand there are career options in the sector.

“Admittedly it’s not easy but I want people to know that passion also fuels purpose. If you believe in your heart that you are a creative, then there are ways and means to earn a living as a creative.” At the end those four weeks she wants them to be better prepared and equipped to go forward as a better artist.

Bigford said people do not understand that building better communities is not just about academic success, that holistic development is necessary for a well-rounded individual and for building better communities. “For example we don’t seem to see how sport could bring a community together where people are proud to say, ‘I’m from La Brea.’” She feels it is her responsibility to do something about creating those better people and communities, and hopes corporate TT agrees to assist through sponsorship.