Attorney charged with failing to blow

A 31-year-old defence attorney is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday charged with failing to supply a breath sample during a breathalyser test.

The attorney was granted $500 station bail after her arrest by officers of the Central Division DUI task force. She was one of 14 people charged with offences relating to drunk driving and one of 96 tested for driving while being over the prescribed alcohol limit.

The attorney, who practises in Chaguanas, was charged by Cpl Umaid on Friday night. The arrest came on the first of a three-day exercise in the division which was spearheaded by Snr Supt Seepersad.