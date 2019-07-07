Ansa McAl expands to construction

Ansa McAl construction sector Adam Sabga cuts the cake with customer experience executive Athena Garcia and other employees at the group's construction sector launch at Centre of Excellence, Macoya on Friday

The Ansa McAl Group formally launched its construction sector on Friday, revealing the features of a one-stop-shop to cater to the multiplicity of needs of its clientele in this area.

“You come up with an idea, think about it, sketch it on paper and we help you build it,” the conglomerate’s construction sector head, Adam Sabga said at the function. “We take you to the bank, get financing and we support you in terms of consultancy and engineering, and we give you the products and services to do it.”

The launch, witnessed by a cross section of customers, suppliers and partners took place in the Petrea Room of the Centre of Excellence, Macoya

Sabga told his audience further, “We are part of an elite crew and that is the construction sector of the islands and the region, and that comes with its benefits and also its challenges. But that is where we partner, get stronger, learn from one another and continue to build this great country, island and region, that we have so heavily invested in.”

Sabga complemented his address with a video presentation to profile initiatives the group had undertaken in the construction arena.

He said after ten years at Abel building solutions they have brought all their multi-faceted brands under one umbrella and doing it in a much bigger way. About “the mighty red block” – Abel clay – he described it as the group’s pride, revealing that they invested over $240 million into a state-of-the-art, fully automated auto clay plant that could produce upwards of 68 million blocks a year.

Door construction via Netpro was another activity Sabga touched on pointing to the construction of doors, windows, aluminium, steel and vinyl. He said they had spent some time automating their lines, constantly looking for new ways to innovate, bring new technology, new products and services and new looks and feel. He said the market is becoming more and more demanding and they are prepared to respond, by bringing their new lines of windows and doors to cater to the ever-growing market changes and needs.

Sabga boasted about the group’s success with such brands and operations as Carrier and Katashi pointing out that the group has partnered with some of the best projects in TT and up the islands with their Carrier solutions. He said the group was the leader in TT with the installation of VRF equipment.

He also touched on Hitaschi and Big Ass fans which he described as a jewel in the group’s crown

With respect to ThyssenKrupp, the number one elevator line in Europe, Sabga said they had installed upwards of 40 elevators since representing the brand, and that allows them to offer virtual solutions to anyone’s project needs.

He then boasted: “The skyline of TT has been touched by ABS. Any landmark project in TT, ABS was involved.”

He referred to Ansa Coatings, as the region’s largest coatings provider, having Penta, Sissons, and now Berger, thus allowing them to meet any specific coatings any individual may have.

Sabga said at the function, “Being a solutions-oriented firm, we need to first look within and remove our handcuffs and barriers and be able to listen and understand, constantly engaging the customer. We are not here to sell you pipe dream, we are here today to hear what you want us to provide to you and your projects, to truly partner with you on your projects, to come in at pre-feasibility stage of the construction project and show you how our projects and our portfolio can work with you and help you.”

With over a 120-year history in the market, Sabga said the construction sector means more to them than anything else. “We are not going to default on our responsibility to our clients.”