21 arrested in raid on brothel Griffith: Some cops have vested interest in human trafficking

Young Venezuelan women detained by officers of SORT and the Counter Trafficking Unit in a brothel in Cunupia on Saturday night. PHOTO COURTESY THE TT POLICE SERVICE

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith has kept his word and has begun to take action against trafficking and exploitation against women and children, paying particular attention to bars, brothels and night clubs where women were being used sexually.

This was demonstrated during a late night raid at a brothel in Cunupia on Saturday night where 12 Venezuelan women were detained, and three Jamaican, five Nepalese men and the owner of the establishment were arrested.

The raid was carried out by the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) who are investigating whether these women were victims of prostitution or trafficking.

Griffith told Newsday yesterday, SORT will be taking the lead in targeting establishments dealing with human trafficking. He said there were some police officers who continued to compromise these operations because "they have a vested interest in the trade."

He said there were police officers who had a stake in the illegal activities of the clubs and tip off operators before exercises were carried out, so nothing incriminating could be found.

He said the same way SORT was used to for covert sting operations to rescue kidnap victims, make drug busts and weapons seizures, it will now be used to lead raids on establishments instead of using police in the districts where the establishments are located.

Griffith said he was aware there were certain elements who were averse to operations, activities and successes of SORT because "big business" was being affected.

Asked why he felt SORT officers will make a difference, Griffith said they were constantly polygraphed which was why they have been instrumental in dealing successfully with many of the major criminal activities.

"Never in our country's history the police would be involved in an operation to extract a kidnap victim whilst being held hostage and kidnappers held. Never in this country's history people are being released from kidnappers without a ransom being paid. That is just part of the concept to show how SORT is being effective.

"What we have now is an elite unit that can get into any area in this country, in any crime situation, and be involved where it may be perceived there may be a few officers in divisions, in units, that may compromise an operation because of breaches of confidentiality. They may be aiding and abetting, or sympathetic to, or affiliated with some where they may be getting financial compensation or remuneration that involves human trafficking, illegal entry of drugs and weapons into the country and brothels."

Griffith said brothels have become an avenue for human trafficking, sexual exploitation inclusive of minors, and can also be used as an avenue for drug transfer.

He said people must not see this in any way to discredit the police service as the majority of them were hard-working police officers.

“My plan is to shut down all these institutions that have been the catalyst towards human trafficking. Individuals are being manipulated and exploited, and the individuals who control them tell them if they don't adhere to what they tell them to do, then they will have you reported or deported. That is human trafficking in this country. It is very close to virtual slavery."

Griffith said there were some people who will try to discredit SORT and make misleading comments because "crime is very big business.

"What I am doing now is, I will be stepping on some very big toes and there are people who will use others to try to discredit me, discredit SORT and the police service. Because what we are doing, for the first time, is digging deep into the underworld, inclusive of people who have financially benefitted from this business because they thought the police were under their control when it is no longer the case.

"I am fully aware of whose toes I am stepping on, but there is a difference between intelligence and evidence and we are not just speaking of human trafficking. It also goes to the toes I will be stepping on where politicians for the past 15 years have affiliated themselves with criminal elements by giving them state contracts. It is a headache by itself. You can't ask the police to reduce crime and then give gangs tens of millions of dollars in contracts inclusive of HDC housing projects. The State continues to facilitate gangs giving major contracts and it will continue to be the catalyst towards crime.