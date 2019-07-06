TT water polo boys win again

The TT Under-15 boys water polo team before leaving Trinidad earlier this week.

THE TT Under-15 boys water polo team continued where they left off on Thursday, with an emphatic win over Barbados at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Confederation Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, in Barbados, yesterday.

After crushing Puerto Rico 14-2 on Thursday, TT recorded a resounding 20-3 victory over Barbados. David Agard now has nine goals in two matches for TT, after scoring six goals yesterday and three against Puerto Rico. Nathan Hinds and Miguel Greene also continued their top goal scoring form with three goals each and now have seven and six goals respectively in the tournament.

TT were not selfish as nine players got on the scoresheet. Christian Chin Lee (two), Jonathan Matthews (two), Malachi Valdez-Brown (one), Josh Fuller (one), Justin Hackett (one) and Benjamin Chow Quan (one) all found the back of the net.

Today, TT will play Puerto Rico at 9 am, followed by Barbados at 5.30 pm. TT will be aiming for two more wins today as the top team among the three teams will advance directly to the final tomorrow at 5.30 pm.