Sweet success for Music Makers

A proud Merle Albino-de Coteau surrounded by her students.

GARY CARDINEZ

THE success of Music Makers Music School continues as proud music director and founder Merle Albino de-Coteau turns young children into well-rounded teens and adults.

The pan pioneer and educator is a shining light in Laventille as many youths, teens and adults look up to her for taking them along a path of success.

She is “proud to be Laventille” and every year boasts and shows off the success of Music Makers Music School. This year was special, Albino-de Coteau received 100 per cent passes in the Associated Board of The Royal School of Music (ABRSM) and the Graded Examinations in Solo Steelpan Performance of the University of the West Indies.

The school received two distinctions, nine merit and four passes all from Preliminary to Grade 8.

Last Saturday Music Makers kept its annual Achievement Day Celebrations at the school (Albino-de Coteau’s home) 206 Eastern Main Road, Laventille. The occasion was also a celebration of Albino-de Coteau’s 80th birthday.

Despite the noise from vehicular traffic, blaring horns and roaring engines, the students stood tall, played their instruments and collected their certificates and medals in front of very proud parents.

Special guests performer at the celebration was Roderick Chuck Gordon who is currently working with Albino-de Coteau.

Cailen Gill a Music Maker student for the past eight years made a special appearance honouring his teacher with a performance of Tarrus Riley’s She's Royal.

Albino-de Coteau is very old-school and believes in discipline and respect and she goes beyond the music with her students. She said, “If you fill up young people with music they will not have time for anything else. Once you teach them music their lives will change forever.”

Two former students who are living examples of this are winning Panorama arranger Duvone Stewart and Mia Gormandy.

Albino-de Coteau's closing remarks to her students were, “I pray that you will continue to be the best you can be and understand that hard work yields rewards. May you be encouraged to continue working diligently towards your goals.”

Here are some highlights from Music Makers achievement day celebrations.