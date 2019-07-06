Royal Strikers win BPTT Mayaro night cricket double

Royal Strikers and their supporters celebrate their double crown in the 2019 BPTT Mayaro Night Windball Cricket League last Saturday. Sharing in the excitement are Matthew Pierre (second from right), community liaison officer, BPTT; Bunny Lynch (right), president, All-Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF); and Jameson Rigues (left), corporate secretary, AMSF.

ROYAL Strikers were crowned double champions of the 2019 BPTT Night Windball Cricket League last weekend, after adding the league trophy to their recent triumph in the knockout competition.

In the 12-over league final at the Mayaro Recreation Ground, Royal Strikers, who took first turn at the crease, posted a competitive 118 for the loss of seven wickets, with Jevon David, 27, and Ricki Seecharan, 14, the main scorers. In reply, SCCL Hard Drive, aiming to retain their 2018 crown, got off to a slow start that crippled their chase. With overs running out, Denzil Ramphal smashed a whirlwind 47 and Michael Harry added 21 to reach just 86 for three when their overs were completed.

At the presentation of prizes and awards following the final, Mayaro-based Royal Strikers collected $12,000 and the huge BPTT league challenge trophy. SCCL Hard Drive, of San Fernando, took home $8,000. Caution placed third, with Young Veterans taking fourth spot in the 17-team tournament.

An ecstatic Royal Strikers captain Mohansingh Gopiechandsingh said, “As a team we are thrilled to do the double in this league, since the standard of play is very high. We played undefeated throughout the season and we have to thank all the players for putting in the hard work to enable us to do so well. We are also grateful for the support from our community, since that is one aspect of the objective of the league.”

The Mayaro Night Windball Cricket League, enjoying its 20th year, has been sponsored by energy company BPTT since its inception. The league is managed by the All-Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF), a community-based non-governmental organisation which has been charged by BPTT with the responsibility of guiding and facilitating sports development in the wider Mayaro region.

In the knockout competition, champions Royal Strikers received a cash prize of $4,000, while runners-up Young Veterans took home $3,000.

Newlands Warriors received the Developmental Fund award of $2,500 as the team fielding the youngest players in the league. “This is a special prize to encourage teams to field as many young players as they can in an effort to grow the sport from the youngest age,” AMSF corporate secretary Jameson Rigues said.

The action last Saturday bowled off with a special community match in honour of former star Mayaro club cricketer Veno Rajcoomar. In the 8-over match, a Kernahan/Cascadoo combined team emerged victorious over Newlands Warriors.