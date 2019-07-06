Jaric Titans, Hawks go for Youth League crowns

THE 2019 Republic Cup National Youth Football League finals will kick off today from 10 am at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Six youth teams will compete to take home the titles for the under-11, under-13, and under-15 categories.

Pro Series will take on Trendsetter Hawks II in the under-11 game. The two secured their spots in the finals last Saturday at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, with 5-4 (penalties) and 2-0 wins, respectively, in their semi-final matches. The Hawks will be aiming for a double as their team I will also compete in the under-13 category against Jaric Titans, who earned a 1-0 victory against SKHY FC at the semis with a late goal from Denton Alleyne. The Titans will also be seeking the double as they also face Trincity Nationals in the under-15 category, who won the 2018 under-14 title.