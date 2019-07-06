Hardbargain River finally cleared

Princes Town Regional Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine examines the work done to Hardbargain and Bonne Terre Trace River yesterday. PHOTO BY SEETA PERSAD

Princes Town Regional Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine is happy that the Hardbargain and Bonne Terre Trace Rivers have been dredged.

“This is definitely going to alleviate the flooding situation that always affects the areas of Ben Lomond, Hardbargain and Williamsville areas,” he said.

In 2018 the floods covered the roads, with the water level reaching up to six feet, he said, leaving residents marooned for days.

Roopnarine said the corporation has been strapped for cash and much of the caved-in land and many bridges in the Princes Town area are yet to be fixed.

“While I am happy we are able to dredge this river, the Guaracara River also needs to be cleared of debris,” he said, adding that the Guaracara River has not been cleaned in 20 years.