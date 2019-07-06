‘Gorilla’ shot dead in Carenage

File photo

The body of Darren “Gorilla” Paul was found in Carenage by police around 10 pm on Friday.

According to reports, around 9 pm, residents of Benediction Street heard gunshots. About an hour later, police found Paul's body on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paul, 36, was from Seaveiw Hill, Carenage. It was said he was originally from an area where the Rasta City gang has a presence but he was found near territory where the Muslim gang is based.