GB loses everything in Curepe fire

GB and his grandsons enjoy a movie at his home last year. GB lost all his possessions in a fire on July 1.

JULY I, 2019, is a date that prolific composer Gregory “GB” Ballantyne will always remember, albeit for unfortunate reasons.

That’s the date he lost all his earthly possessions in a fire that razed the top floor of his residence at 12 Woodford Street in Curepe.

The building, owned by Sahald and Tara Mohammed, houses 14 people, five on the top floor and the rest on ground level.

Trying to remain philosophical through the harrowing losses, GB reflected on a line he wrote in Mystic Prowler’s Monarch-winning calypso of 1998, “Beneath the surface”.

In that classic calypso he wrote about Thomas Edison, whose “studio burnt to the ground one December night.”

Like Edison, at the time of his mishap, GB, also 67, like the great inventor, also had some ideas for original inventions and patents, which he was about to travel with and register abroad.

Back-up CDs of more than 900 songs, prized trophies from around the world, movie scripts, original music scores, sundry musical equipment, shoes and clothes…all reduced to rubble.

“But I have life, health, and a lot of faith,” he smiled, while admitting to breaking down in tears several times over the last few days.

GB added: “The worst was when my eldest son, Oladele, called me to commiserate with me and bless me with some valuable tokens.

I promised myself that I would be strong, and put up a bold face, but I failed.

Before I knew it, the tears were rolling down my cheeks. His brother, Kayode, and sister, Malaika, have also been solid sources of comfort and inspiration for their daddy throughout this ordeal,” said a sombre GB.

He said four of his buddies with whom he plays football four times a week showed up while the fire was raging. “One, Al Murray insisted that I follow him to his home and stay as long as I needed to. Before I could settle into his home that fateful night, another one affectionately known as “Cone” arrived with clothes, shoes, toiletries, et al. More tears! I never anticipated the level of love and charity that would be forthcoming from people like Kennis Thomas (UWI), “Siggy”, Mark, Alleyne and the other members of my two ball-clubs, Showtime Sweaters and Up-Down Sweaters.”

GB was also high in praises for the way his sisters Yvonne and Saffiya, nephew Jafari and brother Junior reached out to him to help him over the hump.

Friends and fans also came in for special mention. “May God bless you all,” he said. He said all his life he has been a giver but refused to reveal the events or recipients because, he said, it has never been done for public gratification.

“If, in all my giving, there was any modicum of pride or arrogance, being plunged into a position where I am now the recipient, has certainly taught me additional humility and grace,” he opined.

Ironically, GB said two days before the fire, he sent his eldest son a clip of television personality and author Steve Harvey, in which Harvey opened up about twice losing everything that he owned. “I thought that I was strengthening my son to deal with his personal issues. Little did I suspect that I was ministering to myself as well, as I was about to be blind-sided by a harrowing ordeal of my own,” he said.

Through the pain, the calypso bard said he’s tried to stay productive with the help of his guitarist and friend of 25 years, Lennox Saunders, completing some ten songs in the last two weeks for upcoming Antigua and Grenada carnivals. (GB has won six of the last ten National Calypso Monarchs in Antigua, to add to similar titles in Anguilla, US Virgin Islands, Grenada, Anguilla and Montserrat).

His latest project is to summarise and put into song, an address by the Chet Greene, Antiguan Minister of External Affairs, which was delivered at the 29th Plenary Session of the Organisation of American States in Medellin, Colombia, last week. Coupled with that is another speech by the same minister at a breakfast meeting in Argentina, the following day. He said: “I am indeed thankful for these kinds of assignments. They keep me focussed and productive, especially as the local market has dried up considerably.”

Preparing to return to the stage in 2020, after a hiatus of 13 years, GB is getting ready to hit the studio with his daughter Malaika shortly, eager to put behind him the most traumatic experience of his lifetime.

GB concluded: “As we say in Christian circles, God is up to something. Sometimes what seems like a setback, is really a set-up for a comeback.”

Then quoting from fellow calypsonian Protector (Michael Leggerton)... He said: “‘Something have to happen, for something to happen.’ This too shall pass. I just don’t want to miss any of the lessons that may be hidden in this script, because they may be valuable clues to my future success!”