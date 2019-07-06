Flow Trinidad supports Olympic movement

Officials and participants at the Olympic Day celebrations, at the Lord Harris Square, on June 21.

FLOW Trinidad has once again thrown its support behind the national Olympic movement by being part of last month's Olympic Day celebrations. “Flow has been a partner with the TTOC (TT Olympic Committee) for the past few years,” Flow Trinidad’s Country Manager Kurleigh Prescod said on Olympic Day at Lord Harris Square, Port of Spain on June 21.

“Sport has been a source of national pride. Sport provides significant avenues to excel over the years and we have sporting heroes because of this. We are happy to support the young people at this stage as it supports national development,” Prescod said.

Olympic Day is an international celebration that puts the spotlight on getting active and living the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship. It’s about a celebration of the journey to becoming a better self, a better world.

As a corporate partner, Flow hosted a fun booth for the young guests with a variety of activities.

Prescod enjoyed a game or two at hoops and spent some quality time with the young students and professional athletes.

As TTOC’s executive member Wendell Constantine visited Flow’s booth, he expressed appreciation of Flow’s efforts. “Thank you Flow for your support over the years, promoting sport. Also thank you for supporting the movement,” he said.

The day of fun and sporting activities was aimed at encouraging youngsters to consider sports and the dream of representing TT at future Olympic Games. Athletes were there to demonstrate rugby, boxing, track and field and karate.

The key words for the day’s celebrations were: move, learn, discover. Olympic Day allowed young people to discover the good things of life, the good things of sport, and the good things about teamwork.