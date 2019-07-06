First Citizens to assist Calypso Girls

Members of the Calypso Girls team, minus Samantha Wallace, that will be competing at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

THE First Citizens Group will assist the TT senior netball team with its preparations for the 2019 Netball World Cup

The group announced its partnership with the TT Netball Association in a press release yesterday saying, “First Citizens’ vision along with the Sports Foundation is to support the growth and development of sports in TT. It is through the Group’s focus it decided to partner with the Calypso Girls and also provide an opportunity for these girls to pursue their passion in sports and create various avenues for their development and success as an individual.”

The Cup will be held in in Liverpool, England from July 12-21, and TT’s first match will be against South Africa on July 12 at 5.25 pm. Other participating countries include Jamaica, Barbados, Australia, England, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Fiji, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Samoa, Scotland, Singapore, Uganda, and Sri Lanka.

The girls are currently in Wales and will play three warm-up matches against Malawi, Northern Ireland and Wales. President of the TT Netball Association Patricia Butcher said the team has been working very hard and is asking citizens to continue showing support.

TT Netball World Cup squad: Samantha Wallace, Kalifa Mc Collin, Daystar Swift, Onella Jack-Hill, Rhonda John Davis, Candice Guerero, Aniecia Baptiste, Shaquanda Greene, Tahirah Hollingsworth, Jameela Mc Carthy, Shantel Seemungal, Shernece Chelsea Seemungal.