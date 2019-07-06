Curepe man shot dead while liming with brother

Police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old Curepe man who was shot and killed on Thursday night.

Shelford Painter was liming with his brother outside his home at Lyndon Street, at around 10.45 pm, when two gunmen approached. Painter was shot several times, but his brother ran away.

The men got into a Toyota Corolla and drove off.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police. Homicide investigators went to the scene with a doctor who declared Painter dead.

Police said Painter was known to them.