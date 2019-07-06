Chef: Respect culinary artists

Peche Patisserie owner and chef Khalil Ali, eft and Peruvian chef Guillermo Russo prepare dishes for the Chefs Table.

CHEF KHALIL ALI wants people to take the culinary arts as seriously as they would any other profession.

The owner of Peche Patisserie told Newsday in a phone interview, “Traditionally, everyone wants their child to be a doctor, lawyer, accountants and professions that are popular in TT. But with culinary arts you can be a chef in France and you’re respected as much as those people. It is considered a respectable profession even in the US.”

Ali added that he hoped people were becoming exposed to these things and giving their “favourite chefs” the respect they deserve.

“This is a serious profession,” Ali said.

Ali’s comments came after having executive chef Guillermo Russo visit his patisserie, in Chaguanas, to take part in a number of events among them Ali’s Chef’s Table.

Russo and Ali met when they both studied at Le Cordon Bleu, Ottawa, and also did their first catering jobs together. Ali estimates that he and Russo go “back at least 14 years."

Russo has worked as an executive chef for a project acclaimed British chef, restaurateur, writer and television personality Gordon Ramsay had in Montreal.

It is not the first time an acclaimed chef has visited the French-fusion cuisine cafe-bistro, which focuses on seafood, pastries, bread, desserts and coffee. In fact, it is a somewhat regular occurrence there. Ali said once every three months, international chefs visit Peche and share their experiences and knowledge.

“We bring in top chefs from around the world and we incorporate them into our unlimited all-you-can-eat seafood buffet,” he said.

Russo, he added, represents the Peruvian brand throughout the world. He showcased Peru at various events such as the unlimited Peruvian/French seafood buffet, where he offered a menu consisting of Peruvian Scallop Ensalada, snow crab with drawn butter and shrimp horseradish cocktail sauce.

At the Chef’s Table on June 29, Russo showed off his skills along with chefs Ali and Nigel Wharwood. The evening began with cocktails and canapés. It also featured sommelier Brendon Charles, who explained the wine and menu philosophy for the six courses to the guests. Maitre d’ Nicola D’Abreau managed the guests’ experience.

For Ali, the Chef’s Table is the “pinnacle of the Peche experience.”

Having these kinds of events with international chefs, Ali said, affects his menu in a significant way and has a tremendous effect on Peche’s offerings.

“They bring their authentic ingredients. Sometimes they ship these products in advance to TT,” Ali said.

Russo came to TT on June 25 and left on July 4. For Ali, this is all part of widening the fine dining experience in TT.

“Trinidadians are travelling more now and they are experiencing new types of food and yes their palate is expanding.

“People are now exploring different dimensions of world cuisine and they are also travelling and experiencing these types of cuisine, and these foods are becoming available in TT as the market expands.”