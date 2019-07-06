Boy, 16, shot dead over a bath

File photo.

A 16-year-old boy, who wanted nothing more than to have a bath, was shot dead in Laventille on Saturday evening.

Jamal Charles lived in Beetham Gardens but went over to relatives on Pashley Street, Laventille, to bathe since his community has not had water for several days. He was killed because of gang rivalry between the two communities, where members claim residents from either district must stay where they live.

Beetham Gardens youth activist Kareem Marcelle said Charles had visited him on Friday and he was crying. Marcelle said the teen was originally from Pashley Street but moved into Beetham Gardens about two years ago with his family.

Charles, he said, told him he was being harassed for visiting relatives on Pashley Street. Beetham Gardens has not had water for three days, Marcelle said, and Charles went over to his relatives to bathe, on Thursday and Friday, but was harassed by Pashley Street residents.

“He came to check me again today (yesterday) because we didn’t get to finish talk, on Friday, because he was crying and telling me about his problems. I told him (yesterday) I had a meeting to go to but when I finished I will speak with him. He knocked my phone out my hand when he gave me a bounce and we laughed at that because he gave me a bounce like he cuff me. As I stepped out the meeting I saw all the missed calls and my brother called me and tell me the boy I was talking to yesterday (Friday) was killed,” Marcelle said.

Charles’ body was found at Morgan Lane, Pashley Street. He was wearing only a pair of boxers. Marcelle said he attended the nearby Servol Life Learning Centre.