Two killed in overnight shootings,

File photo

Two men, one from Curepe and the other from Oropune were killed while standing outside their respective homes in unrelated incidents overnight.

In the first incident, Calvin Straker was outside his Oropune home at about 9.45 pm when he was approached by a gunman who shot him several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunfire, and on checking, saw Straker bleeding. Police were called to the scene along with a doctor who declared Straker dead at the scene.

An hour later, Shelford Painter, 35, was liming with his brother outside his home at Lyndon Street, Curepe, when they were approached by two gunmen. Painter was shot several times, but his brother ran away.

The men got into a Toyota Corolla and drove off.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police. Homicide Investigators went to the scene with a doctor who declared Painter dead.

Police said Painter was known to them.